Cases 109,286

Deaths 6685

Recovered 87,422

Critical 2703

Active cases 15,179

Tests 601,324

Mortality 6.12% about 61 people per 1000 infected

In Iran there are 2.57%, 109,286 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2703 people were in serious or critical condition, 6685 deaths, 87,422 recovered, according to the latest data, 15,179 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Iran The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Iran, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Iran from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Iran by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 109,286 6685 87,422 — 15,179 601,324 May 11, 2020 109,286 +1683+2% 6685 +45+1% 87,422 +1279+1% ▲ 15,179+359 601,324+14625 May 10, 2020 107,603 +1383+1% 6640 +51+1% 86,143 +1079+1% ▲ 14,820+253 586,699+13479 May 9, 2020 106,220 +1529+1% 6589 +48+1% 85,064 +1227+1% ▲ 14,567+254 573,220+14321 May 8, 2020 104,691 +1556+2% 6541 +55+1% 83,837 +1093+1% ▲ 14,313+408 558,899+14197 May 7, 2020 103,135 +1485+1% 6486 +68+1% 82,744 +1157+1% ▲ 13,905+260 544,702+13427 May 6, 2020 101,650 +1680+2% 6418 +78+1% 81,587 +1112+1% ▲ 13,645+490 531,275+11732 May 5, 2020 99,970 +1323+1% 6340 +63+1% 80,475 +1096+1% ▲ 13,155+164 519,543+11255 May 4, 2020 98,647 +1223+1% 6277 +74+1% 79,379 +957+1% ▲ 12,991+192 508,288+12015 May 3, 2020 97,424 +976+1% 6203 +47+1% 78,422 +1072+1% ▼ 12,799-143 496,273+11732 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Iran by days