Cases 724

Deaths 10

Recovered 170

Active cases 544

Tests 16,155 +709

Mortality 1.38% about 14 people per 1000 infected

In Paraguay there are 0.02%, 724 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 10 deaths, 170 recovered, according to the latest data, 544 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Paraguay The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Paraguay, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 4.9 times in Paraguay ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 14 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Paraguay

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Paraguay from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Paraguay by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 724 10 170 — 544 16,155+709 May 11, 2020 724 +11+2% 10 170 +5+3% ▲ 544+6 16,155+709 May 10, 2020 713 +24+3% 10 165 +10+6% ▲ 538+14 15,446+1600 May 9, 2020 689 +126+22% 10 155 +3+2% ▲ 524+123 13,846 May 8, 2020 563 +101+22% 10 152 +4+3% ▲ 401+97 13,846+1933 May 7, 2020 462 +22+5% 10 148 +6+4% ▲ 304+16 11,913 May 6, 2020 440 +9+2% 10 142 +7+5% ▲ 288+2 11,913 May 5, 2020 431 +35+9% 10 135 +9+7% ▲ 286+26 11,913+1147 May 4, 2020 396 +26+7% 10 126 +7+6% ▲ 260+19 10,766 May 3, 2020 370 +37+11% 10 119 +4+3% ▲ 241+33 10,766+424 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Paraguay by days