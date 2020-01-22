Cases 169,594 +451

Deaths 11,653 +28

Recovered 67,384

Critical 8318

Active cases 90,557 +423

Tests 339,552

Mortality 6.87% about 69 people per 1000 infected

In Brazil there are 3.98%, 169,594 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 8318 people were in serious or critical condition, 11,653 deaths, 67,384 recovered, according to the latest data, 90,557 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Brazil The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Brazil, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.02 times in Brazil ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 69 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Brazil

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Brazil from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Brazil by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 169,594 +451+0.27% 11,653 +28+0.24% 67,384 ▲ 90,557+423 339,552 May 11, 2020 169,143 +6444+4% 11,625 +502+5% 67,384 +2427+4% ▲ 90,134+3515 339,552 May 10, 2020 162,699 +6638+4% 11,123 +467+4% 64,957 +3272+5% ▲ 86,619+2899 339,552 May 9, 2020 156,061 +10169+7% 10,656 +664+7% 61,685 +2388+4% ▲ 83,720+7117 339,552 May 8, 2020 145,892 +10199+8% 9992 +804+9% 59,297 +3947+7% ▲ 76,603+5448 339,552 May 7, 2020 135,693 +9082+7% 9188 +600+7% 55,350 +3980+8% ▲ 71,155+4502 339,552 May 6, 2020 126,611 +11896+10% 8588 +667+8% 51,370 +3149+7% ▲ 66,653+8080 339,552 May 5, 2020 114,715 +6449+6% 7921 +578+8% 48,221 +2406+5% ▲ 58,573+3465 339,552 May 4, 2020 108,266 +7119+7% 7343 +318+5% 45,815 +2824+7% ▲ 55,108+3977 339,552 May 3, 2020 101,147 +4588+5% 7025 +275+4% 42,991 +2054+5% ▲ 51,131+2259 339,552 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Brazil by days