Cases 26,670

Deaths 3256

Recovered 4971

Critical 360

Active cases 18,443

Tests 148,500

Mortality 12.21% about 122 people per 1000 infected

In Sweden there are 0.63%, 26,670 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 360 people were in serious or critical condition, 3256 deaths, 4971 recovered, according to the latest data, 18,443 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Sweden The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Sweden, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.82 times in Sweden ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 122 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Sweden

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Sweden from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Sweden by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 26,670 3256 4971 — 18,443 148,500 May 11, 2020 26,670 +348+1% 3256 +31+1% 4971 ▲ 18,443+317 148,500 May 10, 2020 26,322 +401+2% 3225 +5+0.16% 4971 ▲ 18,126+396 148,500 May 9, 2020 25,921 +656+3% 3220 +45+1% 4971 ▲ 17,730+611 148,500 May 8, 2020 25,265 +642+3% 3175 +135+4% 4971 ▲ 17,119+507 148,500 May 7, 2020 24,623 +705+3% 3040 +99+3% 4971 +897+22% ▼ 16,612-291 148,500 May 6, 2020 23,918 +702+3% 2941 +87+3% 4074 ▲ 16,903+615 148,500 May 5, 2020 23,216 +495+2% 2854 +85+3% 4074 ▲ 16,288+410 148,500+29000 May 4, 2020 22,721 +404+2% 2769 +90+3% 4074 +3069+305% ▼ 15,878-2755 119,500 May 3, 2020 22,317 +235+1% 2679 +10+0.37% 1005 ▲ 18,633+225 119,500 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Sweden by days