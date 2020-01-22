Cases 8132

Deaths 224

Recovered 32

Critical 22

Active cases 7876 +10

Tests 202,751

Mortality 2.75% about 28 people per 1000 infected

In Norway there are 0.19%, 8132 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 22 people were in serious or critical condition, 224 deaths, 32 recovered, according to the latest data, 7876 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

in 2.5 times in Norway ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 28 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Norway

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

Statistics in the table on infected in Norway by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 8132 224 32 — 7876 202,751 May 11, 2020 8132 +27+0.33% 224 +5+2% 32 ▲ 7876+22 202,751+6830 May 10, 2020 8105 +6+0.07% 219 32 ▲ 7854+6 195,921 May 9, 2020 8099 +29+0.36% 219 +1+0.46% 32 ▲ 7848+28 195,921 May 8, 2020 8070 +36+0.45% 218 +1+0.46% 32 ▲ 7820+35 195,921+3975 May 7, 2020 8034 +38+0.48% 217 +1+0.46% 32 ▲ 7785+37 191,946+2289 May 6, 2020 7996 +41+1% 216 +1+0.47% 32 ▲ 7748+40 189,657 May 5, 2020 7955 +51+1% 215 +1+0.47% 32 ▲ 7708+50 189,657+7372 May 4, 2020 7904 +57+1% 214 +3+1% 32 ▲ 7658+54 182,285+9699 May 3, 2020 7847 +38+0.49% 211 32 ▲ 7604+38 172,586 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

