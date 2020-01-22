Cases 5984

Deaths 271

Recovered 4000

Critical 44

Active cases 1713

Tests 123,300

Mortality 4.53% about 45 people per 1000 infected

In Finland there are 0.14%, 5984 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 44 people were in serious or critical condition, 271 deaths, 4000 recovered, according to the latest data, 1713 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Finland The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Finland, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.49 times in Finland ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 45 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Finland

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Finland from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Finland by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 5984 271 4000 — 1713 123,300 May 11, 2020 5984 +22+0.37% 271 +4+1% 4000 ▲ 1713+18 123,300+1800 May 10, 2020 5962 +82+1% 267 +2+1% 4000 ▲ 1695+80 121,500+2400 May 9, 2020 5880 +142+2% 265 +5+2% 4000 ▲ 1615+137 119,100+2600 May 8, 2020 5738 +65+1% 260 +5+2% 4000 +500+14% ▼ 1478-440 116,500+4400 May 7, 2020 5673 +100+2% 255 +3+1% 3500 ▲ 1918+97 112,100+3900 May 6, 2020 5573 +161+3% 252 +6+2% 3500 ▲ 1821+155 108,200+1900 May 5, 2020 5412 +85+2% 246 +6+3% 3500 ▲ 1666+79 106,300+2800 May 4, 2020 5327 +73+1% 240 +10+4% 3500 +500+17% ▼ 1587-437 103,500+1200 May 3, 2020 5254 +78+2% 230 +10+5% 3000 ▲ 2024+68 102,300+500 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Finland by days