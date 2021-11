Robert was a fantastic representative who went the extra mile to ensure our visit to Poland was over and above the excursion we were expecting. He was informative, giving us lots of interesting facts about the different places we travelled through. He squeezed in a tour of Gdansk and ensured a prompt return to our ship. The Stuttof Concentration camp tour guide, who grew up in the area, was both passionate and knowledgeable. A worthwhile, moving experience.