Cases 2589

Deaths 32

Recovered 1680

Critical 33

Active cases 877

Tests 193,411

Mortality 1.24% about 12 people per 1000 infected

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Azerbaijan The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Azerbaijan, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 5.4 times in Azerbaijan ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 12 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Azerbaijan

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Azerbaijan from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Azerbaijan by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 2589 32 1680 — 877 193,411 May 11, 2020 2589 +70+3% 32 1680 +30+2% ▲ 877+40 193,411 May 10, 2020 2519 +97+4% 32 +1+3% 1650 +30+2% ▲ 837+66 193,411+4461 May 9, 2020 2422 +143+6% 31 +3+11% 1620 +44+3% ▲ 771+96 188,950+7420 May 8, 2020 2279 +75+3% 28 1576 +25+2% ▲ 675+50 181,530+5620 May 7, 2020 2204 +77+4% 28 1551 +15+1% ▲ 625+62 175,910+6120 May 6, 2020 2127 +67+3% 28 +2+8% 1536 +28+2% ▲ 563+37 169,790+5309 May 5, 2020 2060 +76+4% 26 1508 +28+2% ▲ 526+48 164,481+6549 May 4, 2020 1984 +52+3% 26 +1+4% 1480 +39+3% ▲ 478+12 157,932 May 3, 2020 1932 +38+2% 25 1441 +30+2% ▲ 466+8 157,932+5335 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Azerbaijan by days