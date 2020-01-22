Cases 23,906

Deaths 135

Recovered 6531

Critical 92

Active cases 17,240

Tests 274,060

Mortality 0.56% about 6 people per 1000 infected

In Belarus there are 0.56%, 23,906 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 92 people were in serious or critical condition, 135 deaths, 6531 recovered, according to the latest data, 17,240 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Belarus The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Belarus, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 12.1 times in Belarus ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 6 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Belarus

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Belarus from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Belarus by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 23,906 135 6531 — 17,240 274,060 May 11, 2020 23,906 +933+4% 135 +4+3% 6531 +125+2% ▲ 17,240+804 274,060+10517 May 10, 2020 22,973 +921+4% 131 +5+4% 6406 +356+6% ▲ 16,436+560 263,543+11772 May 9, 2020 22,052 +951+5% 126 +5+4% 6050 +566+10% ▲ 15,876+380 251,771+11625 May 8, 2020 21,101 +933+5% 121 +5+4% 5484 +417+8% ▲ 15,496+511 240,146+10680 May 7, 2020 20,168 +913+5% 116 +4+4% 5067 +679+15% ▲ 14,985+230 229,466+9421 May 6, 2020 19,255 +905+5% 112 +5+5% 4388 +617+16% ▲ 14,755+283 220,045+8676 May 5, 2020 18,350 +861+5% 107 +4+4% 3771 +512+16% ▲ 14,472+345 211,369 May 4, 2020 17,489 +784+5% 103 +4+4% 3259 +63+2% ▲ 14,127+717 211,369+7130 May 3, 2020 16,705 +877+6% 99 +2+2% 3196 +79+3% ▲ 13,410+796 204,239+8809 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Belarus by days