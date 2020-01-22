Cases 16,023 +375

Deaths 425 +17

Recovered 3373 +85

Critical 211 +4

Active cases 12,225 +273

Tests 187,307 +5755

Mortality 2.65% about 27 people per 1000 infected

In Ukraine there are 211 people were in serious or critical condition, 425 deaths, 3373 recovered, according to the latest data, 12,225 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Ukraine The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Ukraine, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.5 times in Ukraine ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 27 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Ukraine

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Ukraine from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Ukraine by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 16,023 +375+2% 425 +17+4% 3373 +85+3% ▲ 12,225+273 187,307+5755 May 11, 2020 15,648 +416+3% 408 +17+4% 3288 +228+7% ▲ 11,952+171 181,552+5149 May 10, 2020 15,232 +522+4% 391 +15+4% 3060 +151+5% ▲ 11,781+356 176,403+9296 May 9, 2020 14,710 +515+4% 376 +15+4% 2909 +203+8% ▲ 11,425+297 167,107+7952 May 8, 2020 14,195 +504+4% 361 +21+6% 2706 +310+13% ▲ 11,128+173 159,155+7586 May 7, 2020 13,691 +507+4% 340 +13+4% 2396 +299+14% ▲ 10,955+195 151,569+7286 May 6, 2020 13,184 +487+4% 327 +11+3% 2097 +222+12% ▲ 10,760+254 144,283+4524 May 5, 2020 12,697 +366+3% 316 +13+4% 1875 +256+16% ▲ 10,506+97 139,759+5167 May 4, 2020 12,331 +418+4% 303 +15+5% 1619 +71+5% ▲ 10,409+332 134,592+4869 May 3, 2020 11,913 +502+4% 288 +9+3% 1548 +50+3% ▲ 10,077+443 129,723+6971 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Ukraine by days