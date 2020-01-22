Cases 15,588

Deaths 982

Recovered 7245

Critical 255

Active cases 7361

Tests 262,219

Mortality 6.3% about 63 people per 1000 infected

In Romania there are 0.37%, 15,588 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 255 people were in serious or critical condition, 982 deaths, 7245 recovered, according to the latest data, 7361 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Romania The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Romania, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.07 times in Romania ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 63 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Romania

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Romania from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Romania by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 15,588 982 7245 — 7361 262,219 May 11, 2020 15,588 +226+1% 982 +21+2% 7245 +194+3% ▲ 7361+11 262,219+5470 May 10, 2020 15,362 +231+2% 961 +22+2% 7051 +139+2% ▲ 7350+70 256,749+8693 May 9, 2020 15,131 +320+2% 939 +16+2% 6912 +489+8% ▼ 7280-185 248,056+10776 May 8, 2020 14,811 +312+2% 923 +35+4% 6423 +279+5% ▼ 7465-2 237,280+10667 May 7, 2020 14,499 +392+3% 888 +24+3% 6144 +356+6% ▲ 7467+12 226,613+9474 May 6, 2020 14,107 +270+2% 864 +23+3% 5788 +334+6% ▼ 7455-87 217,139+11297 May 5, 2020 13,837 +325+2% 841 +23+3% 5454 +185+4% ▲ 7542+117 205,842+6774 May 4, 2020 13,512 +349+3% 818 +28+4% 5269 +400+8% ▼ 7425-79 199,068+3560 May 3, 2020 13,163 +431+3% 790 +19+2% 4869 +322+7% ▲ 7504+90 195,508+4968 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Romania by days