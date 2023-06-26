Экскурсия из Тбилиси: Посетите монастырь Севанаванк и озеро Севан
На один день мы отправляемся вместе с вами в гости к невероятной Армении.
В ходе нашего маршрута вы посетите живописное озеро Севан и монастырь Севанаванк, а также пройдетесь по улицам Еревана, увидев знаковые достопримечательности и прогулявшись по площадям Республики и Свободы.
В ходе нашего маршрута вы посетите живописное озеро Севан и монастырь Севанаванк, а также пройдетесь по улицам Еревана, увидев знаковые достопримечательности и прогулявшись по площадям Республики и Свободы.
Ближайшие даты:
1
авг
авг
2
авг
авг
3
авг
авг
4
авг
авг
5
авг
авг
6
авг
авг
7
авг
авг
Ещё
даты
даты
Что вас ожидает:
- Город Дилижан
- Озеро Севан
- Монастырь Севанаванк
- Город Ереван
- Монумент «Мать Армении»
- Каскад
- Площадь Республики
- Площадь Свободы
Бронируйте сейчас, отменяйте при необходимости При отмене клиентом: - 100% при отмене за 48 чаcов
При отмене гидом - 100% возврат всегда
При отмене гидом - 100% возврат всегда
Описание
По знаковым местам гостеприимной АрменииПриглашаем вас в однодневный тур по колоритной Армении! Первая остановка нашего маршрута проходит в городе Дилижан. Далее мы отправимся на озеро Севан, где остановимся на обед, а после посетим монастырь Севанаванк.
Следующим пунктом в нашей программе станет столица Армении — город Ереван, где у нас начнется пешая экскурсия по городу: мы посетим монумент «Мать Армении», Каскад, Площадь Республики и Площадь Свободы.
Важная информация:• Если экскурсионная группа состоит из 5 человек, то гидом будет сам водитель. В случае, если более 5 человек, то на группе будет работать отдельный гид.
Ежедневно в 07:00
Ответы на вопросы
- Что входит
- Комфортабельный транспорт
- Услуги гида (Русский, English)
- Что не входит
- Обед
- Место начала и завершения?
- Тбилиси. ул. Иосифа Гришашвили № 1
- Когда и сколько длится?
- Когда: Ежедневно в 07:00Экскурсия длится около 14 часовБронировать нужно заранее, минимум за 34 часа до начала
- Кто ещё будет вместе со мной?
- Это групповая экскурсия, вместе с вами будут так же и другие люди, которые забронировали на ваше время. Группа до 10 человек.
- Важная информация
- Мы заберём вас в Тбилиси и привезём обратно.
- Экскурсию для вас проведу я или другой гид из нашей профессиональной команды
- Нужно оплачивать всё сразу?
- В большинстве случаев вы платите только небольшую часть от всей суммы, а остальное оплачиваете в момент встречи с гидом уже на экскурсии. Но если это касается билетов, то оплата нужна полностью.
- Можно задать вопрос до бронирования?
- Конечно, гид с удовольствием ответит на ваши вопросы.Просто перейдите в эту форму изадайте свой вопрос. Платить при этом необязательно, вы просто делаете запрос на бронь без оплаты, но с вопросом, а если потом что-либо не устроит, просто не оплачивайте или нажмите кнопку отмены.
Отзывы и рейтинг
5
Основано на 20 отзывахНаписать отзыв могут только туристы посетившие мероприятие
C
Chen
26 июня 2023
Very good trip for quick trip to Armenia Including Homemade Lunch.
P
Piotr
25 июня 2023
Fantastic tour for fans of UNESCO religious sites and post-Soviet places (and passport stamp collectors - you will get four that day). Armenian churches are impressive, old and beautiful. The biggest asset of the tour was our guide, Tamuna, who made our day really special. Amount of knowledge, passion and professionalism that she presented was beyond expectations: there was no question she could not answer (even really tricky ones), always gave us enough free time to enjoy the places we visited, she adapted the itinerary on spot according to the situation (moving the order of places we saw if it was raining so we could enjoy it more, taking us for lunch earlier as we were hungry before the scheduled lunch time). Lunch at the local family‘s was also a highlight. The food was delicious and varied, so everyone can leave with a full stomach. Totally recommend it and would give it 100/10! Thank you Tamuna for making it such a great experience!
K
Kamini
20 июня 2023
Excellent way to experience Armenia in a day. The monasteries are exquisite, the scenery is magnificent and you certainly feel in a completely different world to Georgia. The car and driver were excellent. There were only 4 guests on the tour which was great. Travel was easy and the border crossing very smooth. The guide was friendly and the level of the tour is fine, as a basic introduction -this isn't a specialist cultural/heritage tour so don't expect that. I'd have liked more private time at each site, it felt a little rushed. And I wish the driver could have made a few more stops for photographs! One of the monasteries was inaccessible due to bad roads, which was disappointing, but we went to another ancient Church which was also very impressive. The lunch was amazing- delicious homemade armenian food, in a warm family home in a wonderful mountain setting. Altogether a very memorable experience, very glad I did it.
K
Koen
6 июня 2023
Magda was an excellent guide with an exquise sense of humor
p
planinka
14 мая 2023
The day was so beautiful. Our guide Tamara was so kind,always with smile Thanks to her I was enriched with knowledge.We had lunch in the house of a wonderful family.Lunch was more than perfect. Dont forget the driver.Safe driving. With great pleasure I recommend this tour.
N
Noah
14 мая 2023
It was awesome. Beautiful churches, very motivated tour guide with a good knowledge. Also, the food was superb.
E
Emilie
5 мая 2023
This tour was great! Catherine was very knowledgeable and made the trip interactive! Highly recommend. I’ve booked 2 other tours with this company
T
Thijs
17 апр 2023
Great tour! Our guide Miska was enthousiastic and tells lots of insightful information. The lunch was amazing, and the sights really nice. Recommended!
K
Kristine
16 апр 2023
Fabulous! The guide was knowledgeable, super friendly and very energetic. I enjoyed learning about Armenia and getting a taste of the culture! It has made me curious about going on a proper trip to Yerevan and the south of Armenia. The lunch at the family’s house was an absolute highlight! Everything was home grown and home made, so delicious! Would recommend!
S
Salvatore
7 апр 2023
Lika our guide was great and very informative and funny. I learnt a lot.
I
Isabel
6 апр 2023
Lika was great and super nice. It was very informative and great to get places that you couldn’t self service. Lunch was really amazing too.
P
Petr
19 мар 2023
Briefly: An amazing day!!! First of all, even though we were just 2 of us, Kamarjoba Tours organized such a trip for us anyway! Quite important info for all of you might be also that you don't need any special shoes or clothes for the trip - just maybe one more layer - a jacket or a coat. Catherine was a very experienced, kind and communicative guide! What a lovely person! The driver was very responsible. Anyway, all the three monasteries, the bridge view, the factory, the canyon view and also the MIG-21 trip gave us very nice memories and photos:) Sometimes the sceneries were literallx breathtaking! We were also lucky at the borders, we didn't have to wait at all for the passport check. Also, after we crossed the border to Armenia, they stopped at a supermarket to either withdraw some cash or to buy some souvenirs, which were available there and we could pay by card without angry issues. The gem of the trip was the lunch! The food was so amazing and so many options to choose from!
J
Jara
30 дек 2022
Joined a day tour from Tbilisi to Armenia. It was such a fun day having a glimpse of Armenia even for a short period of time. Our tour guide Lika was very helpful and informative. Trying Armenian food for lunch was awesome too. Would definitely recommend this to my friends.
J
James
3 дек 2022
I really enjoyed this tour, the guide Mika was great, saw everything that we were supposed to see, there was no rushing around, it was very relaxed..
J
Jan
17 ноя 2022
It was an interesting and fun day! Len our tourguide was so knowledgeable and Arthur our drive was very accommodating, friendly (even if he cant speak english) and a safe drive! Highly recommended!
Ещё 5 отзывов
Возможно, вам также подойдут эти экскурсии Тбилиси
Групповые
Пешеходные
Летние
На весь день
Природа и пейзажи
Религиозные
Монастыри, церкви, храмы
Популярные места
Похожие туры из Тбилиси
Мини-группа
13 часов
Из Тбилиси в Армению и обратно - экскурсия в мини-группе
Посетить природные и исторические места страны: Дилижан, озеро Севан, монастырь Севанаванк и Ереван
на площади Свободы
Завтра
1 авг
2 авг
3 авг
€125 за человека
Индивидуальная
6 часов
Трансфер «Тбилиси - Ереван» с севанским ветром в парусах
С комфортом добраться до Армении и побывать на знаменитом озере
в аэропорту Тбилиси или у вашего отеля
Завтра
1 авг
2 авг
3 авг
€200 за всё до 2 чел.
Групповая
11 часов
Влюбиться в Казбеги за 1 день
Величественные горы, древние монастыри, могучие ущелья и бирюзовое озеро в мини-группе
у Метехского моста
Завтра
1 авг
2 авг
3 авг
45€18 за человека
Забронировать
Дата и количество участников выбирается при бронировании