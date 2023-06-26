Briefly: An amazing day!!! First of all, even though we were just 2 of us, Kamarjoba Tours organized such a trip for us anyway! Quite important info for all of you might be also that you don't need any special shoes or clothes for the trip - just maybe one more layer - a jacket or a coat. Catherine was a very experienced, kind and communicative guide! What a lovely person! The driver was very responsible. Anyway, all the three monasteries, the bridge view, the factory, the canyon view and also the MIG-21 trip gave us very nice memories and photos:) Sometimes the sceneries were literallx breathtaking! We were also lucky at the borders, we didn't have to wait at all for the passport check. Also, after we crossed the border to Armenia, they stopped at a supermarket to either withdraw some cash or to buy some souvenirs, which were available there and we could pay by card without angry issues. The gem of the trip was the lunch! The food was so amazing and so many options to choose from!