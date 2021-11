We bought the ticket one day early online. It was easy and cheap ($12 Euro for one day, two people (one senior). When we arrived in Granada we easiliy found the nearest stop of the train. The first one was full, so we waited for the next (maybe 5 minutes) and that one had plenty of room. We first toured the whole route then got off at Alhambra. For the rest of the day we got on and off shopping or touring and then getting back on. We never waited more than 10 minutes and every train had plenty of space after that first one. Yes it's bumpy - yes it's noisy - if you want an airconditioned rubber ride then get an expensive tour. It was very convenient, the map was excellent and the drivers were polite and patient. As always, a little Spanish is very helpful.