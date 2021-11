First of all the weather was exceptionally good which made the walking around and the taking of photographs so much more pleasure able. Our guide,Emilio,was so professional both knowledgeable and caring for everyone as not all of the visitors not just in our group but on a daily basis are in the same state of health.The site of Alhambra had been brought to my attention before my visit and it did not fail to disappoint,definitely a must do for any future visitors