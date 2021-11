Excellent place! We arrived early and they were able to seat us early which was a bonus. I have coeliac disease, so I let the servers know. They were brilliant and so accommodating with it. The floor supervisor came to see me, sat down with us and went through everything they do to ensure what I’m eating is not contaminated in any way. Literally cannot express how brilliant this was, I’ve yet to visit a place that’s done the same. The food portions were bigger than expected, the refills were done before we even had a chance to realise we wanted one. Would highly recommend to anyone!