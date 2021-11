It was extremely hot, especially in closed front areas of the tram, but it was very informative and enjoyable otherwise. It would be very nice, however, if one could get off at the « plateau » to wander around, rather than having to stay on for entire circuit. I did get ripped off money-wise with this online ticket purchase where I didn’t see the option to buy a two-day hop on and hop off bus pass that also included the tram excursion! That’s why my value for money rating is so low below!