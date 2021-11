Pleasant boat, lots of upstairs outdoor seating. Commentary very clear above engine noise.

Highlight for me was going right down to where the Saone joins the Rhone. You can actually see the difference in the rivers, both flow and colour.

Dome very quirky buildings to be seen in the new Confluence district, probably at their best from the river.

Good value for money.

Only omission, that is really important, was that there was no announcement of safely measures or what to do in the event of accident, capsized, etc, or where life jackets may be found. Or indeed, if there were any.