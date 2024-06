I had individual trip excursion Загадочный Шахрисабз и проклятие Тамерлана with guide Shokhrukh, young professional guide fluently speaking in English and Russian. Guide Shokhrukh is friendly, easy going person, good driving his confortable car, and though the road was not very short, beautiful landscape, historical places and interesting stories made this excursion exciting and unforgettable.