We did the walking tour in English with Grit. I've lived in Europe for the last 4 years and have done dozens of tours. Our tour with Grit was the best, no question. She was very open with her background growing up in Eastern Germany as well as very knowledgeable about everything we looked at. There was not a single thing I asked about that she didn't have a very well-researched answer for. She's so passionate at her job- she ended up spending an extra hour with us so that she could explain things more deeply. I'm not easily impressed but her commitment and depth of knowledge blew me away!