City tour was good as they took us to places we properly would not have seen on our own. Alcatraz was great interesting and an experience but only that we needed to wait 1.5 hours for the ferry over as our city tour finished at 12 and the ferry to Alcatraz was at 1.30. We had no way of getting there earlier. Our ticket stated 1.30 and we were not allowed to get the next ferry. It was a cold day, so standing around was not fun!!! If it was in summer or other seasons of the year maybe but in winter not such a great idea.