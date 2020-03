42 отзыва от туристов посетивших эту экскурсию

Me and my friends thank REZO for showing us beautiful, historic places I read about in guides such as AKHALTSIKHE with the magnificent fortress RABAT, the rock town of VARDZIA, but also the interesting fortress KHERTVISI. A great surprise for us was the SARO megality. It's really a magical place. REZO is a nice companion and his interpretation was very interesting. The next visit to GRUZIA we will surely come back to AKHALTSIKH and we will be glad to see REZO show more interesting places near the town where it lives.