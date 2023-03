We went in this tour with a couple of friends, it was a gift for them. We spend the day in an amazing way, visiting a lot of very wonderful places, from big churches to small family bakeries. The tour finishes in an amazing winery and the guide who showed us all of this was a very prepared, funny young man. We would advise to people from every age and origin to do this tour as it is an amazing way of spending a beautiful day in Georgia!