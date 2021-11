Best way to the city! We were delighted to see they had a couple of electric cars available! So for $50 more, we opted for this. Though it was tandem seating, we had a blast! It had GPS and told stories as we drove. The electric car allowed us to drive over the Golden Gate Bridge as it could go as fast as 85 miles although we only did 45 mph on the bridge as 50 is speeding. We took our time and stopped by every tour spot. Didn’t need to bring car back until 6pm. Staff were to competent and friendly and offered the other electric car in case battery didn’t make it all day, but it did! We felt safe in the car. Had little storage area in the back for our stuff which locks up. Super fun! We will be back to do this again next time we visit!