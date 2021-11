Really enjoyed experience it was fun to explore San Francisco in this way. For sure go in the morning because later in the day there’s traffic. My cons are that the go carts are very loud, the one I drove looked like it was beaten up may be someone crashed with it not sure. They should also not offer one hour options honestly, you can’t see the Golden Gate Bridge with one hour, I think you can only do the downtown experience in the time. You need at LEAST two hours to get the most out of the experience. Don’t stay too long at view point because it will eat your time.