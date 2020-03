20 отзывов от туристов посетивших эту экскурсию

Hi,



Prior to booking the tour, I had read the reviews and chose this specific tour as one of the comments was how the tour guide is able to make it interesting for the kids. However, it was not the tour guide advertised on the Tipster who showed up for the tour. The guide was very knowledgeable, but he was speaking too fast for the kids to follow and didn't even try to keep my 11-year old interested by giving discussing facts/places that would capture her attention. While it was a great tour for history lovers, it was not so great for a family.