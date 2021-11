Beautiful collection and audio guide for the amazing price listed on the app here. In person it would cost a lot more and I’m glad we found this app and the services through here! Audio guide was very interesting and there was a lot of amazing pieces on show. The Brassaï collection is totally worth it as the photographs and the entwined history of Brassaï and Picasso, as well as other artists, was relevant and beautiful. Would not recommend younger children than 15 to look at the art work from both exhibitions as some include aspects of S assault and nudity.