Really enjoyed this tour and learnt more about Nice from the guide on the way out of Nice than I did on a Segway tour focussed on Nice. There were only 2 of us on the tour so he started in St Paul de Vence and it was lovely to wander the old streets before the tourist buses arrived. It was early in the morning so I'd def go back when the galleries and shops are open. The next stop was Cannes and it doesn't seem to be as nice as neighbouring towns. Not a whole lot to see there but nice to see where the film festival takes place, though it looks very grubby and underwhelming. Our final stop was Antibes and we spent more time there to walk the coast and see the big boats. I'd have a liked a guided walk of st Paul, Cannes and antibes rather than free time to wander around but our guide was great and had a great knowledge of the area and delivering tours.