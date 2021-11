I ended up buying the 48 hour pass mostly for access to the hop on hop off bus. I was there for two half days, which is why I didn't just purchase it for just 24 hours. I needed to be able to use the bus on both days, but when I went to get on the bus late in the day on the first day, they told me if I rode on the first day, I wouldn't be able to use it again on the second day even though I had paid for a 48 hour pass. This limitation is not stated on the website when you purchase the pass. I would recommend inquiring about any limitations before purchasing this. It worked well with public transportation.