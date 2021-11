My parents and I had an amazing time, and we have to give full credit to our tour guide, Alexander. He picked us up on time, and drove safely and skillfully. The timing of the tour was perfect. We managed to see/explore all the items listed in the descriptions of the tour, and we did not feel rushed at all. The drive was scenic and the countryside towns were very charming and beautiful. We also made several stops to see the waterfall and a mini lavender field, which were excellent! The best part was all the stories and histories shared by our tour guide in a light and fun manner, making this tour an interesting and educational one. If you want to fully experience and appreciate the Provence countryside, but only have one day to do so, I would highly recommend this tour.