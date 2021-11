My husband and two adult children took this tour with Fred to Monaco and Eze during our trip to Nice. Though we could have easily taken a train or bus to Monaco on our own- it was well worth taking the tour due to the wealth of knowledge Fred shared about the country, the locals, the casino, etc. He was very flexible regarding how long we spent in each place and was so very personable.



I would highly recommend this tour and especially Fred in particular as a guide- he made the day so special and memorable for us- it was truly one of the highlights.