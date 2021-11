This was a great tour. The tour was an excellent way to view the sights and sounds of Nice, Eze and Monaco. My wife and I were the only ones to book the tour and our driver picked us up right on time. We were able to enjoy the views of Nice and the village of Eze before sunset. We stopped a couple of times for a few pictures along the way. Our guide actually lived in Monaco and was very knowledgeable about the area. We had a great meal at an excellent restaurant that she recommended, then enjoyed a walk through the city. I would highly recommend this tour.