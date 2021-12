The trip was awesome! We had a very nice guide Tatyana who was very friendly and helpful and had a great sense of humour. The driver Andreas was very good and helpful as well. The Blue Lagoon is an amazing place to visit.

Almost everything was organized very well. The only thing what I got upset with was that there was no update on the info about snorkeling gear - my idea was to snorkel in the Blue Lagoon and it appeared that gear was not provided. If I knew that I would take mine with me but I had to run and buy some which made my trip more expensive.