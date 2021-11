Glad to have the opportunity to leave

a review.

We were lucky enough to get Francesca on a Sunday. She is knowledgeable as well as flexible (given we are both over 65)

Francesca was able to impart a wealth of knowledge we would

never have known otherwise. She also showed us many locations of historical significance

and explained their background. As well as this we visited the local markets and streets and, Francesca explained some of the Palmero culture which were just as much fun. Not to mention a couple of little shop detours on the way.

Our trip to Palermo was greatly enriched by Francesca’s tour.

Grazie Mille Francesca!