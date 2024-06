читать дальше

was the only tourist, all his attention and knowledges were directed to me. Further more, he is perfect photographer, always choosing the right place and moments were to make the best pictures. Sodik is very professional guide and love his profession, i could call him “walking encyclopedia”, starting the excursion from the roots of Islam, he opened life of dervishes, sufis, and whole dynastia of Amir Temur, showed me entire charm of the Eastern architecture and history of his country. I am very lucky choosing him as a guide for Samarkand.