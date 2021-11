Emotive, Awe Inspiring, Entertaining, Mind Expanding and Exhausting Day which lasts around 17+ hours, tour guide was phenomenal with so much Knowledge and information to impart on us it is hard to take it all on board but really helps your understanding of ancient Egypt. We got picked up 6 minutes early (note you need to ensure the tour company has your name(s) and room number on contact via mobile or email the day before so make sure you are prepared for the call and/or email. The journey in the mini van is long with one stop for toilet and driver change each way. The drivers are experienced and very progressive pushing the envelope to near the limit of safe driving (the faster you get there the more time you get touring ahead of the other coaches/minivans) take a pillow for journey! You will need £E5 for most toilets, £10GBP/£E200pp for the river crossing (pointless not doing so) and tips for drivers and guide. A very professional, enjoyable day and thoroughly recommended to all.