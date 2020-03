6 отзывов от туристов посетивших эту экскурсию

While on our trip to French Riviera we tried to have some professional experience. In French Riviera the assortment of guides is not huge. We were only able to find Любовь in Nice. She was receptive of our last minute scheduling but the trip itself was not great. We saw some small things in Nice, but after we parted with the guide we saw things that were a lot more interesting and beautiful. Overall the trip was an equivalent of an guided experience you get from your not very knowledgeable relative. Although it was significantly cheaper of local 8 hour guide fees hourly price was not much cheaper. In my 20+ excursions with different guides this excursion was the worst by the contents, sights and substance. Incidentally, my second worst experience was also with Tripster.ru. Overall, I would suggest tripster.ru should only accept guides with local licences.