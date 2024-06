читать дальше

and it exceeded my expectations. The people in my tour didn’t knew English and I didn’t knew Russian but i never felt like i was in the guidelines and the people there made me feel very welcome and helped me where it needed and were very nice to me, i will remember them for a long time. Our tour guide Arina was amazing,such a happy person and as i was the only person in the group that didn’t understood the Russian language and it was understandable and I didn’t except to translate everything that she said in Russian to English but she was always helpful and tried to explain me in general what she was saying and where we were and answered all my questions what ever i asked her.