For a history nerd like me, this is the dream. The amount of information you can get during this experience is stunning and the attention to detail is simply amazing. You can really tell that a lot of thought went into making this experience as good as possible. Of course the topic itself is grim but I think they did a great job to describe the rise of Hitler and the Nazis as accurately as possible without any glorification. Instead, I think everyone will leave this experience knowing that something as terrible as this can never be allowed to happen again.