I can say that was a good idea to buy my ticket before, because we got one of the best sits:). I could enjoy the view of all restaurant. The dinner was great, starters, main course and dessert. Just one thing: when my plate arrived I asked to the waiter to bring ketchup and sauce, when I was in the middle of my burguer I asked again and nothing happened I finished my burguer without the ketchup and sauce. I didnt like that and I was a little disappointed. Conclusion, buy tickets before is good, the dinner was good and the waiter….. hmmmm should have be more attentive.