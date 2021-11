Booking process was smooth. There was a possibility to ask guide to pick me up at the hotel, or anywhere else.

GetYourGuide contacted me via e-mail when and where my guide will pick me up.

My guide, Michaela was fantastic! Beside she is a very nice person, she is very knowledgeable and flexible. She listened actively and shaped our tour exactly to my needs. She impressed me with her knowledge on history, architecture and different cultures. She knows Prague very much, even the exact places of certain things in the buildings or exhibitions. She had an interesting, unusual story for every place or statue we have visited or passed by. She referred back to previously mentioned things, and summarized the listened things from time to time. It definitely helped me to remember the key things.

I would recommend not to miss this opportunity when you are in Prague!

If possible, ask for Michaela!

The tour with her was worth every single penny I have paid for it!