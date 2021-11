Started out rocky. GYG said pick up time was 9:45-10am but tour company was there at 9:30. Got a call at 10 asking where I was! Been standing outside from 9:42! Anyway, now the driver/guide ran through the city saying on right you see this and on left you see that. We had no idea what we were looking at or time to take pictures. After about a half hour of that, we were dropped off at the castle and met our walking guide. She was very good and the rest of the day went very well. She was a very good guide and we saw a lot. Our included lunch was very good also.