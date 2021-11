Fantastic site for Gaudí fans and architecture admirers in general. His first residential home project is a must see. This service was just for the skip the line ticket, however, that is all that is needed! The people who work at this house are simply lovely, and wonderful guides in their own right. They are fluent in English, and are more than happy to explain the history and importance of the house. They are down right exuberant about it. If you want to be left alone, they are equally obliging. If you simply want to take photos, they are quick to get out of the frame. I came to the house late for my time slot, due to a problem with the booking of another site earlier in the day. They were very accommodating and let me in, one hour late. What a relief!