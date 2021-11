This tour was incredible. We had a small group, and although we moved fast she did an excellent job of balancing translations between English and Spanish. She took the time to allow us to take pictures, ask any questions we wanted, and made sure to see everything that was in our path. Will definitely recommend this to anyone who wants to see Pompeii, learn fun and cool facts, but not spend all day there since it was only a couple hours. But the time flies by!!! 10/10 would recommend if going to pompeii for first time.