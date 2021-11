Tour was ordered and paid inadvance one week. Tour operator send mesage with pick up rime from hotel. Nobody arrived in agreed time, and I call to office. I got explanation that driver is on the road and will arrive soon. One hour passes but nobody arrived. After second cal to office started misterious explanations that driver was but never find me, driver mixed hotels and now on the way to another place. I got proposal to have tour another day. I am lost time and it was impossible to arrange another city toor in Pragua the same day. I am left Pragua next day.