A great way to see Barcelona if you don't know your way around the city. Would recommend it. Stops at all the major landmarks.I definitely recommend getting off at Poblo Espanyal. It is designed like a traditional Spanish Village. Loads of lovely shops and restaurants. Also in there an exhibition called Fiesta where you see Spanish Festivals and feel as if you are there. And an Art exhibit also. You can buy a 1 or 2 day ticket for the bus tour