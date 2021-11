Good cruise, plenty of beer, could use a bit more communication with passengers. They never mentioned once that the food was ready it is only because another feisty passenger asked that they handed over takeaway boxes of pizza. I do think that we could have got to the end of the cruise without it being given to us. Also they tried to tell us that dark and fruit beers were not included. So we just showed the description on here and they backed down. Overall the city makes the trip lovely to see it from a different angle.