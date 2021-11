The tour itself was great and Sara is an amazing tour guide: Very kind and welcoming.

However, getting to the meeting point was a nightmare. Originally I got an email telling me that I would be picked up at my hotel and that I would receive further details soon. One hour before the tour, I had received nothing so I called and I was told that I had to go a different location. I was given very vague and confusing instructions, so I had some issues finding the spot. Since I was running late, a very rude person called my phone and yelled at me because I was supposedly in the wrong place. They made me turn around only to realize that I was actually walking in the right direction at the beginning. I'm completely disappointed with the way that I was treated before the tour itself began.