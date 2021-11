Jidka Pastushkova had my wife and me without seats on return trip from Karlovy Vary and because of her unacceptable behavior we were not able to have our trip back to Prague with a group and we needed to take a regular bus back to Prague. The guide like Pastushkova can not work with tourists who come to see Prague. If the tourists are under her care, she MUST take care for there safety, especially for the money we paid for the tour. Shame on Pastushkova for her unprofessional behavior.