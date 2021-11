We did not do the Segway tour as it dosnt offer a tour around city Center, as that’s what we wanted we were offered an upgrade to do tour of city Center on scooter bikes! This is a must do experience with ecotours thay are an amazing company and very accommodating we were given cosy jackets and gloves to make our trip more enjoyable! Thank you so much to Stephen (sorry for spelling) he made our tour amazing and very personalised took us to places we wanted to see and recommended places to eat! Thank you.