This was a great tour! Our guide was so patient with us, we have two small children. She showed us all the main and most famous of the paintings in the museum and she was able to answer all our questions about them. She was so very knowledgable that it truly made the experience worth while. I would suggest this to anyone looking to visit the museum for the first time. After the initial tour you are able to stay in the museum to view all the other exhibits. Our guide also gave us the history of the museum and the family that created it. Our guides name was Glenda and she was AMAZING!